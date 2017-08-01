FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Q2 FFO per share $0.23
August 1, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Q2 FFO per share $0.23

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford Industrial announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.23

* Q2 FFO per share $0.23

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.26​

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - ‍updating its full year 2017 guidance for company share of core FFO to a range of $0.93 to $0.96 per diluted share

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - ‍full year guidance assumes year-end same property portfolio occupancy within a range of 94% to 96%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

