FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Realty, on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire industrial park
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2017 / 8:33 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Realty, on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire industrial park

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:

* Rexford Industrial Realty - on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire an industrial park

* Rexford Industrial Realty - expects to fund deal through combination of available cash on hand, by drawing on co's unsecured revolving credit facility

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of industrial park is $210.5 million, exclusive of closing costs

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - company made a deposit of $6.0 million upon entering into agreement - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2tFAO86) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.