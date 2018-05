BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Realty Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.15

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:

* REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* TOTAL Q1 RENTAL REVENUES OF $48.4 MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 38.4% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) OF $36.5 MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 41.5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* SAME PROPERTY PORTFOLIO NOI INCREASED 9.3% IN Q1 OF 2018 COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 COMPANY SHARE OF CORE FFO WITHIN A RANGE OF $1.02 TO $1.05 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SAME PROPERTY PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH FOR YEAR OF 6.5% TO 8.5%