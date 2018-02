Feb 13 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:

* REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.26

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* SEES FY2018 ‍NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS WITHIN A RANGE OF $0.20 TO $0.23 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* SEES FY2018 COMPANY SHARE OF CORE FFO WITHIN A RANGE OF $1.01 TO $1.04 PER DILUTED SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: