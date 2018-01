Jan 4 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:

* REXFORD INDUSTRIAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON RECENT ATM ACTIVITY

* REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY - ‍UNDER “AT MARKET” STOCK OFFERING PROGRAM, CO ISSUED 596,448 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK DURING QUARTER ENDING DEC. 31, 2017​

* REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY - ‍SHARES WERE ISSUED AT WEIGHTED AVERAGE OFFERING PRICE OF $30.44 PER SHARE, RECEIVING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $18.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: