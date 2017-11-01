FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rexnord Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
Sections
Featured
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New York attack suspect followed Islamic State plans
New York attack suspect followed Islamic State plans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 8:41 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

BRIEF-Rexnord Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp

* Rexnord reports q2 fy2018 financial results and increases fy2018 operating outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 sales $511 million versus I/B/E/S view $505.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rexnord Corp - ‍project fiscal 2018 net income to be in a range of $95 million to $102 million​

* Rexnord Corp - ‍ project fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $375 million to $385 million​

* Rexnord Corp - ‍project fiscal 2018 free cash flow to exceed net income​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.