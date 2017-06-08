FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Reynolds American, BAT, Batus and Merger Sub enters into an amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc

* Reynolds American says ‍on June 8, 2017, RAI, BAT, Batus and Merger Sub entered into amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing​

* ‍Upon deal close, restated articles of incorporation of RAI to be amended for minimum of 1 director instead of minimum of 9 directors

* ‍Amendment provides that bat will provide written instruction to cause ads of BAT to be issued as stock portion of merger consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

