BRIEF-Rezidor Hotel Group Q1 EBIT loss shrinks to 4.8 mln EUR

April 26 (Reuters) - Rezidor Hotel Group AB:

* REZIDOR Q1 REVENUE DECREASED BY MEUR 16.3 (-7.3%) TO MEUR 206.1

* REZIDOR Q1 EBITDA INCREASED MEUR 3.6 (144.0%) TO MEUR 6.1 AND EBITDA MARGIN INCREASED 1.9 PP TO 3.0%

* REZIDOR Q1 EBIT IMPROVED MEUR 3.4 (41.5%) TO MEUR -4.8 AND EBIT MARGIN IMPROVED 1.4 PP TO -2.3%

* REZIDOR SAYS AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, WE EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO GROW REVPAR IN Q2 AND Q3 AT A RATE OF HIGH SINGLE DIGITS

* REZIDOR SAYS WE SEE 2018 AS A YEAR OF RECOVERY, AND (ALL THINGS EQUAL) EXPECT LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE, INCLUDING RENOVATIONS, TO GROW BETWEEN 4% AND 5%, WITH AN EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 9% AND 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)