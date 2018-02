Feb 21 (Reuters) - Rezidor:

* Q4 ‍REVENUE DECREASED BY MEUR 1.5 (-0.6%) TO MEUR 241.6​

* Q4 ‍EBITDA DECREASED BY MEUR 6.3 (-27.3%) TO MEUR 16.8 AND EBITDA MARGIN DECREASED BY 2.5 PP TO 7.0%​

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS TO BE PAID FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017, HOWEVER CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY REMAINS

* EBIT INCREASED BY MEUR 6.1 (59.2%) TO MEUR -4.2 AND THE EBIT MARGIN IMPROVED BY 2.5 PP TO -1.7%​