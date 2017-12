Dec 15 (Reuters) - Rezidor:

* SAYS HNA TOURISM GROUP CURRENTLY OWNS 119,567,553 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 70.4 PER CENT OF SHARES IN REZIDOR

* SAYS HNA TOURISM GROUP HAS ENTERED INTO A LOAN AGREEMENT WITH A LENDER, UNDER WHICH 10,600,000 OF HNA TOURISM GROUP‘S SHARES IN REZIDOR HAVE BEEN PLEDGED AS SECURITY

* SAYS SHARES WILL BE RETURNED TO HNA TOURISM GROUP WHEN LOAN HAS BEEN FULLY REPAID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: