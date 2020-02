Feb 10 (Reuters) - Rezolute Inc:

* REZOLUTE INITIATES PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL OF LEAD CANDIDATE RZ358 IN CONGENITAL HYPERINSULINISM

* REZOLUTE INC - EXPECTS TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT ENROLLMENT PROGRESS TO ENABLE ATTAINMENT OF MID-STUDY RESULTS OVER COMING YEAR