March 14 (Reuters) - Rgc Resources Inc:

* RGC RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK OFFERING

* RGC RESOURCES INC - ‍ COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK WITH AN AGGREGATE VALUE OF ABOUT $14 MILLION

* RGC RESOURCES INC - ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FUND CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INTENDED TO SUPPORT GROWTH​

