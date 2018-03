March 14 (Reuters) - Rgc Resources Inc:

* RGC RESOURCES INC - ‍REAFFIRMS ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2019 OF $0.91 AND $1.00, RESPECTIVELY​

* RGC RESOURCES INC - COMPANY IS ADJUSTING ITS EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 FROM $20.8 MILLION TO $19.6 MILLION