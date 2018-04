April 13 (Reuters) - RGC Resources Inc:

* RGC RESOURCES INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* RGC RESOURCES - AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING LIMIT TO $38 MLN, REDUCES INTEREST RATE FROM 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.60% TO 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.35% Source text: [bit.ly/2qrNMEB] Further company coverage: