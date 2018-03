March 27 (Reuters) - Rgc Resources Inc:

* RGC RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 26, UNIT ENTERED INTO NEW REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT NOTE IN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $25 MILLION - SEC FILING

* RGC RESOURCES - NOTE REPLACES REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT NOTE DATED MARCH 27, 2017 IN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $30 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2GxAOy1) Further company coverage: