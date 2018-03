March 27 (Reuters) - Rgc Resources Inc:

* RGC RESOURCES-ON MARCH 23, UNIT ENTERED INTO NATURAL GAS ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT ENERGY MANAGEMENT, L.P , EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1

* RGC RESOURCES INC - ‍NEW AGREEMENT REPLACES EXPIRING ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT