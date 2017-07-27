BRIEF-RGM Capital urges board of Cornerstone Ondemand to consider strategic options

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Ondemand Inc
* RGM Capital urges board of Cornerstone Ondemand to consider strategic options
* RGM Capital LLC says owns, in aggregate, approximately 4.7 pct of common stock of Cornerstone Ondemand
* RGM Capital says "believe that market conditions are favorable" for cornerstone ondemand to consider strategic alternatives
* RGM Capital says calls on Cornerstone's board to create independent strategic review committee immediately, hire financial & legal advisors to assist in process
* RGM Capital- believe path forward for co includes "establishing a strategic review committee to vet all options, including potential sale of business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: