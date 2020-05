May 26 (Reuters) - Rh Bophelo Ltd:

* SECONDARY LISTING OF RH BOPHELO ON THE RWANDA STOCK EXCHANGE

* RH BOPHELO HAS OBTAINED NECESSARY APPROVALS FOR RSE LISTING

* HAS IDENTIFIED A NUMBER OF POTENTIAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES BOTH IN SOUTH AFRICA AND EAST AFRICA

* RSE LISTING IS BEING DONE BY WAY OF AN INTRODUCTION AND AS A RESULT NO CAPITAL WILL BE RAISED ON RSE ON DAY OF RSE LISTING