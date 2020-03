March 26 (Reuters) - Rh Bophelo Ltd:

* CATEGORY 2 TRANSACTION ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF RONDEBOSCH MEDICAL CENTRE PROPRIETARY LIMITED

* TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 70% OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN RONDEBOSCH MEDICAL CENTRE PROPRIETARY LIMITED

* WILL ACQUIRE 70% OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN RMC AS WELL AS CLAIMS FROM SELLERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF R93.75 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: