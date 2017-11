Nov 22 (Reuters) - RH Bophelo Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED ACQUISITION AGREEMENTS FOR RH BOPHELO TO ACQUIRE A 76% EQUITY HOLDING IN A NEWLY FORMED HOLDING COMPANY (“VPH HOLDCO”)​

* TO ACQUIRE 76% OF EQUITY IN VPH HOLDCO, FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF R24.3 MILLION, PAID FROM EXISTING CASH RESOURCES RAISED ON CO'S LISTING​