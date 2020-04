BRIEF-Rh - Expense Reductions In Response To Current Business Conditions

April 6 (Reuters) - RH:

* RH - EXPENSE REDUCTIONS IN RESPONSE TO CURRENT BUSINESS CONDITIONS

* RH - DECISION TO TEMPORARILY FURLOUGH APPROXIMATELY 2,300 TEAM MEMBERS, AND PERMANENTLY REDUCE OUR WORKFORCE BY 440 TEAM MEMBERS

* RH - TO TEMPORARILY FURLOUGH APPROXIMATELY 2,300 TEAM MEMBERS, AND PERMANENTLY REDUCE OUR WORKFORCE BY 440 TEAM MEMBERS

* RH - IMPLEMENTING TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS

* RH - TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS OF 20% FOR DIRECTORS, 30% FOR VICE PRESIDENTS, AND 40% FOR SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS AND CHIEF TITLES

* RH - TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND EXPENSES BY APPROXIMATELY $130 MILLION AND $150 MILLION IN FISCAL 2020

* RH - EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS CHOSEN TO FORGO 100% OF OUR SALARIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: