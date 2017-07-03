FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RH ‍on June 28, Restoration Hardware, unit of co, entered into eleventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
#Market News
July 3, 2017 / 10:32 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-RH ‍on June 28, Restoration Hardware, unit of co, entered into eleventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - RH

* RH - ‍on June 28, restoration Hardware Inc, unit of co, entered into eleventh amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of June 28 - SEC Filing

* RH - ‍Credit agreement establishes an up to $80 million last out, delayed draw term loan facility​

* RH - ‍Under credit agreement, restoration Hardware, Inc. also has a revolving line of credit available of up to $600 million​

* RH - Agreement includes $200 million accordion feature under which revolving line of credit maybe expanded by agreement of parties from $600 million to $800 million​

* RH - ‍credit agreement amends and restates existing tenth amended and restated credit agreement dated as of November 24, 2014, as amended​ Source text: [bit.ly/2uh64IM] Further company coverage:

