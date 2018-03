BRIEF-RH Reports Q4 GAAP Earnings Of $0.01 Per Share

March 27 (Reuters) - Rh:

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 REVENUE $670.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $672.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.53 BILLION TO $2.57 BILLION

* SEES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGINS TO INCREASE 260 TO 340 BASIS POINTS IN 2018

* ‍DOES NOT PLAN TO LAUNCH ANY NEW BUSINESSES IN 2018 OUTSIDE OF RH HOSPITALITY​

* SEES ADJUSTED NET INCOME OUTLOOK TO A RANGE OF $145 TO $165 MILLION IN 2018

* SEES FY 2018 ‍NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $75 TO $85 MILLION​

* SEES FY 2018 ‍MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES IN RANGE OF $450 TO $475 MILLION​

* ‍OPERATING MARGINS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO REACH LOW TO MID-TEENS BY 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)