a month ago
BRIEF-RH says unit entered into credit agreement dated as of July 7, 2017
July 13, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-RH says unit entered into credit agreement dated as of July 7, 2017

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - RH:

* RH - unit entered into a credit agreement dated as of July 7, 2017 - sec filing

* RH - agreement with respect to an initial term loan in an aggregate principal amount equal to $100 million with a maturity date of January 7, 2023

* RH - second lien term loan bears interest at an annual rate generally based on libor plus 8.25%

* RH - in connection with second lien credit agreement, restoration hardware, inc. Entered into an intercreditor agreement Source text (bit.ly/2sVsJJK) Further company coverage:

