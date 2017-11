Nov 27 (Reuters) - Rhb Bank Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ‍488.8 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 2.62 BILLION RGT

* AS AT SEPT. 30, 2017, RHB BANK GROUP’S COMMON EQUITY TIER-1 RATIO WAS ‍​ 13.6 PERCENT

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 892.3 MILLION RGT VERSUS 848.7 MILLION RGT‍​

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 2.65 BILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 505.3 MILLION RGT‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ACJhO2) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)