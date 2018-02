Feb 9 (Reuters) - Rhb Bank Bhd:

* UNIT ENTERED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CHU THI PHUONG DUNG, TRUONG LAN ANH & VIET QUOC INSURANCE BROKER FOR 51% EQUITY IN VSEC ‍​

* ACQUISITION NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL EFFECT ON EARNINGS OF CO FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018‍​

* ACQUISITION FOR PURCHASE CONSIDERATION $5.4 MILLION