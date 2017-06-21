FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RHC Capital Corp announces amalgamation agreement
June 21, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-RHC Capital Corp announces amalgamation agreement

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - RHC Capital Corp-

* RHC Capital Corporation announces amalgamation agreement

* RHC Capital amalgamation will proceed as an amalgamation of vela with a wholly-owned subsidiary of rhc incorporated specifically for transaction

* RHC Capital Corp says each share of vela will be exchanged for approximately 3.5271 common shares of rhc

* Amalco will issue to rhc one fully paid and non-assessable amalco common share for each rhc share issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

