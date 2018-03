March 1 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall AG:

* SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED SALES GROW 5% TO €5,896 MILLION

* SAYS 2017 OPERATING RESULT UP 13 PERCENT AT 400 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS 2017 EBIT 385 MILLION EUROS VS RTRS POLL AVG 375 MLN

* RHEINMETALL DEFENCE’S ORDER BACKLOG DOWN SLIGHTLY AT 6.416 BILLION EUR AT END-2017

CONSOLIDATED GROUP OPERATING MARGIN 6.8 PERCENT IN 2017 VERSUS 6.3 PERCENT YEAR-EARLIER