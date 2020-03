BRIEF-Rheinmetall CEO Says Automotive Sector Still Operating With No Disruption Despite Coronavirus

March 18 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall AG:

* RHEINMETALL CEO SAYS AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR STILL OPERATING WITH NO DISRUPTION DESPITE CORONAVIRUS

* RHEINMETALL CEO SAYS~ SUPPLY CHAIN HAS BEEN SO FAR SLIGHTLY IMPACTED

* RHEINMETALL CEO SAYS~ PLANTS IN CHINA HAVE BEEN OPERATING FOR TWO WEEKS, UP TO 70% CAPACITY AGAIN

* RHEINMETALL CEO SAYS~ ORDERS FOR AUTOMOTIVE PARTS HAVE RISEN DESPITE PRODUCTION STOP

* RHEINMETALL CEO SAYS~ DEFENCE UNIT DOING WELL IN Q1, SEES DROP IN AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS, BUT NO LOSSES Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)