March 15 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall:

* CEO SAYS WE EXPECT A 2 BILLION EURO CONTRACT FROM THE GERMAN ARMED FORCES IN THE COMING YEARS

* CEO SAYS FRANCO-GERMAN SUCCESSOR TANK TO LEOPARD TO BE DEVELOPED BY 2025, PRODUCTION READY BY 2030 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anneli Palmen Writing by Douglas Busvine)