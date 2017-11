Nov 2 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG:

* OPTIMIZES LOCATION STRUCTURE OF PISTON PRODUCTION‍​

* EARNINGS TO IMPROVE BY €10 MILLION A YEAR IN THE MEDIUM-TERM‍​

* POTENTIAL CLOSING COSTS THIS YEAR ARE ESTIMATED AT A LOW EIGHT-FIGURE SUM.‍​

* THIS ONE-OFF EXPENSE WILL AFFECT THE EBIT REPORTED IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* REACHED AGREEMENT WITH UNIONS ON DISCONTINUATION OF PISTON PRODUCTION IN THIONVILLE, FRANCE, IN 2018 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)