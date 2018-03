March 22 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG:

* FORWARD-LOOKING ORDER IN CHINA

* SUBSIDIARY KS KOLBENSCHMIDT HAS JUST BEEN AWARDED ITS FIRST CONTRACT FOR PISTONS FEATURING THE LATEST LITEKS 4 TECHNOLOGY‍​

* ORDER HAS A LIFETIME VALUE OF OVER €47 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2IItON3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)