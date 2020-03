March 6 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG:

* TO SUPPLY THE SWISS ARMY WITH VARIORAY LLM LASER LIGHT MODULES

* DELIVERY OF 9,640 DEVICES IS SET TO COMMENCE IN MAY 2020 AND BE COMPLETE BY THE END OF 2022.

* THE ORDER IS WORTH A FIGURE IN THE LOWER TWO-DIGIT EURO MILLION RANGE

