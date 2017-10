Sept 27 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG

* ‍MAJOR ORDER FOR RHEINMETALL​

* ‍WILL SOON BE MODERNIZING PART OF BUNDESWEHR‘S FLEET OF LEOPARD MAIN BATTLE TANKS,​

* ‍MODERNIZATION PACKAGE IS WORTH A TOTAL OF EUR 118 MILLION​

* ‍FIRST SERIALLY RETROFITTED LEOPARD 2 A7V TANKS WILL REACH BUNDESWEHR STARTING IN 2020​