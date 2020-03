March 20 (Reuters) - Rhinomed Ltd:

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTY AROUND COVID-19 AND IMPACTS ON DEMAND, UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE AS TO HOW Q3 WILL FINISH

* MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN CHINA RESUMED PRODUCTION

* DUE TO COVID-19 UNCERTAINTY, CANNOT FORECAST EXTENT TO WHICH IT WILL IMPACT BUSINESS IN H2

* EXPERIENCING DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF STOCK TO OUR MAJOR MARKETS FROM OUR HONG KONG WAREHOUSE