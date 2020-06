BRIEF-Rhön-Klinikum Changes In Supervisory Board

June 3 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* CEO DIRECTS APPEAL IN THE VIRTUAL EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO LARGE SHAREHOLDERS AND EMPHASISES WIDESPREAD DEDICATION IN TACKLING COVID-19 PANDEMIC - CHANGES IN SUPERVISORY BOARD

* BOARD OF MANAGEMENT BELIEVED CONSIDERATION OF EURO 18 PER RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG SHARE TO BE ADEQUATE FROM A FINANCIAL PERSPECTIVE

* SHAREHOLDERS VOTED WITH A MAJORITY OF 67.54 PERCENT AGAINST CHANGING ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AS REQUESTED BY SHAREHOLDER B. BRAUN

* WITH A MAJORITY OF 92.52 PERCENT SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT DR. JAN LIERSCH TO SUPERVISORY BOARD AS REQUESTED BY SHAREHOLDERS ASKLEPIOS AND B. BRAUN

* WITH A MAJORITY OF 92.52 PERCENT SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT DR. JULIA DANNATH-SCHUH TO SUPERVISORY BOARD AS REQUESTED BY SHAREHOLDERS ASKLEPIOS AND B. BRAUN