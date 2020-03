BRIEF-Rhön-Klinikum FY Net Consolidated Profit Down At EUR 44.5 Million

March 24 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* FOCUSES ON BEST POSSIBLE CARE OF PATIENTS IN CURRENT CORONA CRISIS FOLLOWING INCREASE IN REVENUES IN 2019

* REVENUES ROSE IN 2019 BY 5.8 PERCENT TO EURO 1.3 BILLION

* FY NET CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AT EURO 44.5 MILLION IS LESS THAN LAST YEAR

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020: REVENUES IN AMOUNT OF EURO 1.4 BILLION +/- 5 PERCENT

* FY EBITDA AT EURO 125.3 MILLION ALMOST REACHED LAST YEAR’S LEVEL

* SHALL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF EURO 0.25 PER NON-PAR SHARE

* EXPECT 2020 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) IN RANGE OF EURO 72.5 MILLION TO EURO 82.5 MILLION

* WILL BE BURDENED HERE WITH AN ADDITIONAL LOW TWO-DIGIT MILLION AMOUNT IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* FORECAST REFLECTS REGULATORY INTERVENTION: REGULATION FOR THRESHOLD FOR NURSING STAFF, NURSING STAFF REINFORCEMENT ACT AND MINIMUM CASELOAD REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)