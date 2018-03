March 20 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :

* ‍GROUP TURNOVER FOR FIVE MONTH PERIOD ENDED FEBRUARY 2018 INCREASED BY 16.2%, WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5.5%​

* ‍EXPECTS HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR SIX MONTHS TO 1 APRIL 2018 TO BE BETWEEN 33% AND 43% LOWER THAN R126.3 MILLION REPORTED PRIOR PERIOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)