Nov 21 (Reuters) - RHODES FOOD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD:

* FY ‍GROUP TURNOVER UP 10.8% TO R4.6 BILLION​

* FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS 19.1% LOWER AT R237 MILLION​

* ‍FY DILUTED HEPS 27% DOWN AT 93.4 CENTS​

* ‍DECLARED A GROSS DIVIDEND OF 31.1 CENTS PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 1 OCTOBER 2017 FOR HOLDERS OF ORDINARY SHARES​