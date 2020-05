BRIEF-Rhodes Food Group Says HY Diluted HEPS Down 3.1%

May 19 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: RFG - SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 29 MARCH 2020

* RHODES FOOD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - HY GROUP TURNOVER INCREASED BY 9.6% TO R2.9 BILLION.

* RHODES FOOD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - HY DILUTED HEPS DOWN 3.1%

* RHODES FOOD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE R150 MILLION.

* RHODES FOOD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - GROUP HAS COMMITTED TO INSTALLING A NEW FRUIT JUICE LINE IN ITS WELLINGTON FACTORY TO MEET INCREASED DEMAND

* RHODES FOOD- INTERNATIONAL DIVISION WAS SEVERELY IMPACTED BY SLOWDOWN IN EXPORTS OF CANNED FRUIT TO CHINA FROM EARLY JANUARY

* RHODES FOOD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - GROUP EXPECTS A SLOW RECOVERY IN EXPORTS OF CANNED FRUIT INTO CHINA FROM AROUND JULY

* RHODES FOOD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - RFG’S SUPPLY CHAIN CONTINUES TO FUNCTION EFFICIENTLY

* RHODES FOOD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - CONFIDENT THAT PRODUCT PREVIOUSLY DESTINED FOR CHINA IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR WILL BE PLACED IN OTHER MARKETS