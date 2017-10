BRIEF-Rhodes Food sees FY headline earnings to fall by between 17.0-22.0 pct

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd:

* RHODES FOOD - EXPECTS HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR YEAR TO DECLINE BY BETWEEN 17.0% AND 22.0% OVER RESTATED HEADLINE EARNINGS OF R293.1MILLION FOR PRIOR YEAR​

* RHODES FOOD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - ‍GROUP TURNOVER FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 1 OCTOBER 2017 INCREASED BY 10.8% OVER PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR​

* RHODES FOOD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - ‍PERFORMANCE OF INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS HAS HAD A “SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE EFFECT” ON GROUP‘S PROFITABILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)