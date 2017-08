BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum: Bernard Grosse Broermann refers to his notification

June 14 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* DR. BERNARD GROSSE BROERMANN CONSIDERS HOLDING IN CORPORATION AS A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

* DR. BERNARD GROSSE BROERMANN IS EVENTUALLY WILLING TO OBTAIN FURTHER VOTING RIGHTS BY ACQUISITION OR ANY OTHER WAY WITHIN NEXT 12 MONTHS - DEPENDING ON SHARE PRICE AND GENERAL PERFORMANCE OF CORPORATION

* DR. BERNARD GROSSE BROERMANN INTENDS TO OBTAIN AN APPROPRIATE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARD AND INTENDS TO EXECUTE HIS VOTING RIGHTS ACCORDINGLY

* DR. BERNARD GROSSE BROERMANN DOES NOT INTEND TO ESSENTIALLY CHANGE CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF CORPORATION, ESPECIALLY WITH REGARDS TO RATIO OF INTERNAL/OUTSIDE FINANCING AND DIVIDEND POLICY