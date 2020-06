June 22 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* RESIGNATION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER STEPHAN HOLZINGER

* SUPERVISORY BOARD OF RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG HAS APPROVED AMICABLE TERMINATION OF MANAGEMENT CONTRACT OF MR. STEPHAN HOLZINGER AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)