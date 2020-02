BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum FY Net Consolidated Profit At EUR 44.5 Mln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* INCREASES REVENUES BY 5.8 PERCENT TO EURO 1.3 BILLION PURSUANT TO PRELIMINARY FIGURES - OPERATIVE CHALLENGES IN 2019

* FY REVENUE ROSE 5.8 PERCENT TO 1.3 BILLION EUR

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020: REVENUES OF EURO 1.4 BILLION +/- 5 PERCENT; EBITDA IN A RANGE OF EURO 72.5 MILLION TO EURO 82.5 MILLION

* FY EBITDA AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL WITH EURO 125.3 MILLION

* FY NET CONSOLIDATED PROFIT BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL WITH EURO 44.5 MILLION

* CONTINUATION OF IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMME INITIATED IN 2017

* FOCUS IS BEING PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE STRUCTURE OF CORPORATE GROUP AND INDIVIDUAL SITES IN 2020

* GROUP WILL BE BURDENED HERE WITH AN ADDITIONAL LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION AMOUNT IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* 2020 FORECAST REFLECTS REGULATORY LEGISLATIVE INTERVENTION, WHICH WILL RESULT IN BURDEN FOR CORPORATE GROUP IN 2020