BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum In Advanced Negotiations To End Contract With Mr. Holzinger

June 12 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS ON TERMINATION OF THE EMPLOYMENT CONTRACT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING A TERMINATION OF SERVICE CONTRACT OF MR. HOLZINGER BY END OF SEPTEMBER 2020

* IT IS UNCERTAIN WHETHER AN AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED AND WHETHER CONSENT OF SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL BE GRANTED

* MR. HOLZINGER HAS A SPECIAL RIGHT OF TERMINATION IN EVENT OF A CHANGE OF CONTROL