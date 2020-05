BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum: Planned Acquisition By Asklepios Kliniken Approved

May 26 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum Ag:

* RHÖN-KLINIKUM AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE APPROVES PLANNED ACQUISITION OF RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG BY ASKLEPIOS KLINIKEN GMBH & CO. KGAA

* RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG IS ADVISING THAT GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE HAS GIVEN ITS APPROVAL TO PLANNED ACQUISITION OF UP TO 100 PER CENT OF INTERESTS IN BY ASKLEPIOS KLINIKEN GMBH & CO. KGAA IN FIRST REVIEW PHASE

* OUTLOOK 2020: CONTINUE TO HAVE AN OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK FOR FUTURE