BRIEF-Rhoen-Klinikum Q1 EBITDA Up 8.2% At EUR 27.6 Mln

May 4 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER WITH A SIGNIFICANT JUMP IN PROFITS

* Q1 REVENUES OF 311.7 MILLION (+ 3.9%)

* PROPOSE PAYING OUT OF NET DISTRIBUTABLE PROFIT A DIVIDEND OF 0.22 EUROS PER ORDINARY NON-PAR SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX AND DEPRECIATION (EBITDA) OF 27.6 MILLION EUROS (+ 8.2%)

* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 10.4 MILLION EUROS (+ 23.8%)

* FOR 2018, SEES REVENUES OF 1.24 BILLION EUROS WITHIN A RANGE OF PLUS OR MINUS 5 PER CENT