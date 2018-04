April 19 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD COMMENTS ON ARTICLE IN MANAGER MAGAZIN

* SAYS “CURRENT REPORTING ... ALLEGING THAT REPLACEMENT OF BOARD OF MANAGEMENT CHAIRMAN STEPHAN HOLZINGER WAS DESIRED OR INTENDED IS FALSE AND TOTALLY UNFOUNDED” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)