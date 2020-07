July 9 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* MANAGEMENT BOARD OF RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG WELCOMES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH ASKLEPIOS

* VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG HAS BEEN COMPLETED

* ASKLEPIOS AND EUGEN MÜNCH NOW HOLD 92.58 % OF RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG SHARES WITH VOTING RIGHTS

* TAKEOVER HAS THEREFORE BEEN SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)