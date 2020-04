BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum to convene virtual general meeting June 3

April 28 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: MANAGEMENT BOARD DECIDES TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY VIRTUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 3 JUNE 2020 AND POSTPONE THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING; COURT APPLICATION BY B. BRAUN FOR AUTHORIZATION TO CONVENE THE GENERAL MEETING

* RHÖN-KLINIKUM AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: MANAGEMENT BOARD DECIDES TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY VIRTUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 3 JUNE 2020

* TO CONVENE A VIRTUAL EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR 3 JUNE 2020 WITHIN ACCEPTANCE PERIOD OF TAKEOVER OFFER BY ASKLEPIOS, I.E. BY NO LATER THAN 6 MAY 2020

* RESULTING IN A PROLONGATION OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD TO A TOTAL OF TEN WEEKS, I.E. UNTIL END 17 JUNE 2020.

* DUE TO CURRENT EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, IT IS PLANNED TO POSTPONE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING PLANNED FOR SAME DAY TO A DATE YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT NO LATER THAN 31 AUGUST 2020